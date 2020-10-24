e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal’s Covid tally crosses 20,000

Himachal’s Covid tally crosses 20,000

The death toll mounted to 280 as one more patient succumbed to the virus in Kullu district.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
         

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crossed 20,000-mark with the hill-state recording 196 fresh infections on Friday. The tally stood at 20,040

The death toll mounted to 280 as one more patient succumbed to the virus in Kullu district.

Of the new cases, 42 were recorded in Shimla, 36 in Mandi, 34 in Kullu, 21 in Hamirpur, 17 in Sirmaur, 14 in Kangra, 11 in Solan, 8 in Kinnaur, 7 in Chamba, three in Una, two in Bilaspur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

There are 2,620 active cases in the state. The overall recoveries have reached 17,113 as 196 more patients have been cured. The recovery rate is currently above 85%.

With 3,513 cases, Solan remains the worst affected district followed by Kangra with 2,850 infections whereas Mandi is on the third spot with 2,608 cases. Sirmaur has 2,208 cases, Shimla 2,150, Una 1,497, Kullu 1,203, Bilaspur 1,181, , Hamirpur 1,163, Chamba 1,090, Lahaul-Spiti 305 and Kinnaur 272.

