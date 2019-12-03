e-paper
Hit-and-run: Chandigarh Man gets 2-yrs jail for labourer’s death

Amardesh Passi was also fined ₹5,000 by the court of the judicial magistrate

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2019 01:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A resident of Sector 18 in Chandigarh was sentenced to two years in prison for a hit-and-run accident in which a
55-year-old labourer was killed in May 2016.

Amardesh Passi was also fined ₹5,000 by the court of the judicial magistrate, Kharar, Krishnanuja Mittal.

“The death of the victim due to shock and haemorrhage due to head injuries. The death of the accused since death of victim was immediate. In my opinion if death due to head injuries is not covered under rash or negligent act then the whole legislative intent would fail,” ruled the court while convicting Passi on November 28.

Bolero had hit bike

Amarjit Singh and his son Jagdev Singh, both daily wagers, were heading on their motorcycles to Majra village from Mullanpur Garibdass after work on May 21, 2016. On the way, a Mahindra Bolero hit the former, killing him on the spot, and sped away, police said.

The body was taken to the Kharar civil hospital where postmortem was conducted.

Passi later appeared before the police and was arrested after the Bolero owner, traced by the police as Jagdev had noted down the vehicle number, said he (Passi) had borrowed it for some work. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mullanpur Garibdass station back then.

