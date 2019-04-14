Jallianwala Bagh centenary: Sukhbir Badal slams CM for skipping Centre’s function

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday lashed out at Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh for skipping the official function organised by the central government to mark the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

In a press release, Sukhbir said, “It was shocking that Amarinder Singh had the audacity to refuse to join the rest of the nation in paying homage to the great martyrs who gave a decisive turn to the freedom movement by laying down their lives.”

“Instead, he desperately tried to reduce an event of global significance to a mere state-level function. The Jallianwala Bagh tragedy had shocked the conscience of the whole world. It is much more than an event merely of a state or the state government. Are you really not aware or do you really not want to acknowledge that Jallianwala Bagh is an iconic symbol of freedom movements all over the world and is much larger in historical magnitude than being just an issue concerning merely a state?” he questioned.

“Was it not befitting that that the Union government was observing the occasion? Was it not a matter of pride for us that the entire country and all our countrymen were joining Punjabis in saluting the sons of the soil who embraced martyrdom so that the countrymen may live as free citizens?” he asked.

“He acted petty and organised a parallel function merely for cheap electoral gains,” he said.

Amarinder insulted martyrs: Malik

Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik on Sunday targeted CM Amarinder for skipping the Centre’s Jallianwala centenary event, saying he disrespected the martyrs of the massacre by indulging in sycophancy of his party president Rahul Gandhi.

At a press conference in Amritsar, Malik, who is a member of Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust, said, “The attitude shown by Amarinder shows that he is not chief minister of Punjab but of the Congress only. The Congress played petty politics in the name of the martyrs. The CM did so despite the fact that Rahul Gandhi holds no government office.”

“Former CM Parkash Singh Badal always attended the annual ceremony at Jallianwala Bagh in which people cutting across the party lines participated,” he added.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 22:24 IST