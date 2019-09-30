e-paper
Khanna bizman killed in bus-car crash in Chandigarh

The driver of Himachal Roadways bus was arrested and later released on bail

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 25-year-old businessman died after his car was hit by a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus near the Sector 46/49 lightpoint in Chandigarh in wee hours of Monday.

The bus driver was arrested and later released on bail.

The deceased, Sahil, was running an immigration business in Khanna and had come to Panchkula for work. He was returning home when the accident took place.

Both vehicles were reportedly speeding and traffic signals at night were free. “Sahil’s car was hit by bus that was being driven by Sunil Kumar, who was returning from Delhi and going towards the Sector 43 Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT),” a police officer from the Sector 40 police station said.

The injured man was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he died, the officer added.

The police have maintained that none of the drivers was drunk.

A case has been registered against Sunil Kumar under Sections 304A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337(causing hurt by endangering the life of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

 

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:54 IST

