Kurukshetra’s Prince recalls borewell ordeal after 13 years

With Sangrur toddler Fatehveer stuck in 150-ft deep borewell for the past five days, Kurukshetra’s Prince Kumar is reminded of his 48-hour borewell ordeal after 13 years.

Prince, 17, who hogged headlines when as four-year-old he fell in a 60-ft borewell at Haldheri village of Kurukshetra district in Haryana in July 2006, has been keeping a track on Fatehveer’s rescue operation through news channels and praying for his rescue. He now studies in Class 10 at the government school in the village.

Talking to HT, Prince said the recurrence of such incidents across the country has been keeping the memory of his ordeal alive even after 13 years.

“I was chasing a mouse with my friend Angrej. The mouse hid under a jute sack, which was kept to cover the borewell. When I jumped onto the sack, I fell down in the borewell,” he said.

“Inside the borewell, there was complete dark. I felt scared and started crying. But my friend informed my family and they made arrangements of light, biscuits and water for me inside the borewell. This helped to keep me alive”, he said.

“Several things worked in my favour as the borewell was only 60-ft deep, its diameter was wider and there was 60 ft-deep well near the borewell, which helped the rescue team to pull me out within two days,” he added.

He added, “However, Fatehveer’s case seems more complicated. The rescue teams are facing great difficulty as the borewell is deeper and he is only two-year-old.”

Prince, however, regretted that the authorities did not learn any lessons from such incidents. “They didn’t do anything to prevent such incidents by taking action against those who leave borewells uncovered.”

In 2006, a massive operation was launched to rescue Prince and he was pulled out safely around 48 hours later. His family got Rs 3 lakh as assistance, with which they constructed a pucca house for them.

His father Ram Chander is a daily wager and the only bread-winner of the family. Due to financial problems, Prince had to leave studies at a private school two years ago, but now he got admitted in Class 10 in the government school in his village.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 08:23 IST