Lawrence's life under threat from cops, his mother writes to Chandigarh DGP

Lawrence’s life under threat from cops, his mother writes to Chandigarh DGP

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan, is involved in multiple cases of murder in Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:50 IST
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
The mother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has e-mailed Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) raising concerns about his security and claiming that he will be killed in an encounter by the UT police.

In the letter, accessed by HT, Sunita states that, “In most cases, Lawrence has been made an accused just on the basis of disclosure statements made by other accused under the undue pressure by the police.”

“In these circumstances, I feel that the life and liberty of my son is under constant threat to the extent that the policemen, who can implicate him in false cases, can also cause any harm to his life and liberty. Therefore, his life and limb is not at all secure in the hands of Chandigarh police personnel who take him in their custody to present him before respective trial courts in Chandigarh.”

According to the police, in 2019, Lawrence and his gang members were involved in at least five cases of gang violence involving lethal shootings in broad day lights in the
heart of the city and extortion racket. Apart from this, Lawrence, who is lodged in
Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan, is involved in multiple cases of murder besides cases of Arms Act in Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana.

Sunita further states that Lawrence be handcuffed and then taken out from the jail so that no false allegation of bid to escape police custody can be made against him. “The Rajasthan police officials should also accompany him at all times. A superintendent of police (SP) rank official should personally oversee the security arrangements to secure the life of my son,” states the email.

Confirming the development, Sunita, said, “I met Lawrence in Jodhpur during a court case recently, where he mentioned about the threat from Punjab and Chandigarh police besides rival gangs.”

However, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said, “In most hearings, hardcore criminals are produced in court through video conferencing. It is only when charges are framed that they need to be present in person. Also, we give security cover by commandos whenever gangsters are produced due to risk and threat involved.”

