Lok Sabha election: Aman Arora to head AAP poll campaign committee

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed Sunam MLA Aman Arora as chairman of the party’s poll campaign committee for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

AAP Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann announced his appointment after a meeting of the state core committee with Delhi deputy chief minister and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia at the latter’s residence in Delhi.

“The decision to appoint Arora was unanimous. The committee will plan the campaign strategy and schedule of star campaigners and other leaders for the May 19 elections,” he said.

Arora said he would constitute the committee in a week or so and draw a detailed schedule to fire up the election campaign in the state. AAP legislature party leader Harpal Singh Cheema said the party would expose the Congress government for its “total failure to fulfil its poll promises and the SAD-BJP combine for its divisive politics during the campaign, besides showcasing the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi”.

RETHINK ON NOT FIELDING MLAs

The state core committee, which has already decided its candidates for 10 of the 13 parliamentary seats, also discussed the names of probable candidates for Bathinda, Khadoor Sahib and Ludhiana constituencies. Though the party leadership had initially decided not to field legislators after some of them showed unwillingness to contest, it is having a rethink now. “As the criterion for candidate selection is winnability, all probable candidates were discussed in the meeting. We will name the remaining three candidates in a day or two,” said a party leader.

Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur is among the party leaders being considered for the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat from where party rebel Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who quit the AAP to set up his separate party, is contesting. Kaur said she would contest if asked by the party leadership. “Though I have a major responsibility towards people of my constituency, I will have to abide by the party decision,” she said.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 22:17 IST