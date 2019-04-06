Lok Sabha election: Sukhbir Badal bats for Chandumajra, says Congress a divided house

Even as he a took a swipe at the Congress in Punjab, claiming that a turf war was on between chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal portrayed development as the SAD-BJP’s pitch for Lok Sabha polls.

Sukhbir addressed rallies in Chamkaur Sahib, Kharar and Mohali in support of party candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Prem Singh Chandumajra. He told the gathering that a cargo facility would be built to strengthen operations of the international airport and roads would be constructed to boost connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. He told media persons in Chamkaur Sahib, “How can an army (the Congress) win a battle, when its generals are fighting each other?”

In Kharar, Sukhbir told a rally, “Congress leaders in Punjab are hesitant to enter the fray against SAD-BJP alliance candidates; they have read the writing on the wall that their party (Congress) was heading for an unprecedented rout because of two years of utter neglect of the people by the Amarinder government.”

He accused Capt Amarinder of taking a false oath on a sacred book and going back on all his promises. He added that the SAD BJP alliance was set for a clean sweep of all 13 seats in the state as well as the UT of Chandigarh.

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief minister Jairam Thakur who was also present at the rally in Kharar called for a vote for a ‘decisive and strong Prime Minister’. “The country needs Narendra Modi to sustain the unprecedented level of growth witnessed in the country over the past five years. The PM must take the country forward and put the fear of God in the hearts of India’s enemies,” he added.

He added that Prem Singh Chandumajra had been instrumental in ensuring development of the constituency and needed to ve given a chance to serve the public again. To a specific query, the SAD president said party leader Bikram Singh Majithia would not contest Lok Sabha elections.

Chandumajra also addressed the gathering, accusing the Congress government of Punjab of betraying promises made to people of the state and highlighting his achievements as MP.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 22:40 IST