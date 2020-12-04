e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Machhiwara market committee accountant held on graft charges

Machhiwara market committee accountant held on graft charges

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A flying squad of the Mohali vigilance bureau, arrested the Machhiwara market committee accountant on graft charges on Thursday and recovered ₹30,000 cash that he had accepted from a contractor to pass his bills.

One Gurmel Singh has been arrested. The vigilance bureau has also booked a junior engineer Manohar Lal who has not yet been arrested.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, vigilance bureau) Ajay Kumar said a contractor, Jagdev Singh, had filed a complaint against Gurmel and Manohar.

Jagdev said he had a contract for installing electricity fittings in the Machhiwara grain market. However, the accused were seeking a ₹85,000 bribe from him to clear the bills.

Upon receiving the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap. After the accused accepted ₹30,000 as the first instalment of the bribe they conducted a raid and arrested him red handed.The sleuths of the vigilance bureau had installed a farmer union flag on their vehicle to conceal the operation.

Manohar has been also booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.

