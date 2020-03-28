Curfew effect: No hike in excise on liquor in Chandigarh till May 15

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 00:51 IST

The UT administration on Friday extended the excise policy 2019-20 for a period of one-and-a-half months, from April 1 to May 15.

The decision came in the wake of the curfew imposed in the city to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Consequently, prices of liquor are unlikely to increase in the city. Liquor shops are currently closed under the curfew.

The excise duty on all types of liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer, wine, champagne, cider, etc will be charged at the rates applicable for the policy year 2019-20. Similarly, the permit fee, assessment fee, import and export fee etc. will be charged at the rates applicable for the policy year 2019-20 and other provisions of the excise policy will also remain unchanged for the time being.

On March 6, the UT administration had finalised its excise policy for 2020-21, pegging 10% increase in revenues and 15% to 20% increase in prices . The excise duty on IMFL was increased by 10%, excluding high-end brands. Cow cess was also imposed at the rate of ₹5 per bottle of 750 ml of country liquor, ₹5 per bottle of 650ml of beer and ₹10 per bottle of 750 ml of whiskey.

VENDORS CAN APPLY FOR EXTENSION

Vendors have also been given an option to get their licenses renewed for a period of one-and-a-half months, from April 1 to May 15. “The fee for renewal and extension of all types of licences granted under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 (as applicable to UT Chandigarh) and rules framed thereunder will be charged on pro-rata basis for a period of one-and-a-half months by calculating it on the basis of licence fee or bid amount (as the case may be) chargeable for the policy year 2019-20,” said a senior UT official privy to the development.

The licence fee for the entire one-and-a-half months will be payable within seven days from the date of renewal and extension. “Besides, brand registration fee, renewal fee (wherever applicable) and permit fee for annual possession permit will also be charged on pro-rata basis for a period of one-and-a-half months by calculating it on the basis of fee chargeable for the policy year 2019-20,” the official said.

The basic quota of each retail sale of liquor vend licence for a period of one-and-a-half months are fixed on pro-rata basis fixed for the policy year 2019-20. The excise and taxation commissioner may extend licences of existing wholesale suppliers by one and half months for ensuring regular supply of country liquor.