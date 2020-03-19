e-paper
Panjab University bans outsiders' entry in hostels amid Covid-19 outbreak

Panjab University bans outsiders’ entry in hostels amid Covid-19 outbreak

Hostel residents have been directed to carry their identity cards at all times. All shops in the hostels have been closed.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A canteen in Panjab University wears a deserted look. All classes have been suspended till March 31.
A canteen in Panjab University wears a deserted look. All classes have been suspended till March 31.(HT Photo)
         

A day after the first positive case of coronavirus was reported in Chandigarh, Panjab University banned entry of outsiders in hostels on its campus on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of a committee chaired by dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar, which also comprised hostel wardens.

Hostel residents have been directed to carry their identity cards at all times. All shops in the hostels have been closed.

This comes days after PU restricted the entry of guests and food delivery executives into hostels.

“The varsity is aware of the current situation. We cannot make compromises and have to take all necessary steps for safety of students and others,” Nahar said.

It was decided in the meeting that all canteens in hostels will be closed. Employees working in canteens or messes that are closed are not allowed to stay in hostels.

Those coming in for duty have been directed to carry identity cards.

Moreover, raw salad, vegetables and curt fruits will not be provided to hostel residents. Health check-ups will be conducted by the university health centre and if required, cloth masks will be provided to hostel residents.

