Patiala elementary school: 50 years on, education dept demands building from state govt

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:17 IST

The district education department has asked the state government to construct a building for the elementary school in Gobind Nagar. The school only got possession of the land, on which the school is to be built on January 26, five decades after its inception.

At present, the school is functioning out of a dharamshala (a public resthouse). The makeshift school has two rooms and a veranda, in which authorities accommodate 67 students enrolled in five standards.

The veranda, too, acts as an all-weather classroom thanks to a tarpaulin, which acts as a stopgap roof to protect students from the weather and for making space to accommodate more students.

Around 10 years ago, the then state government had allotted four-canal land to the school for constructing a building. However, the education department failed to claim the land till January 23.

After the matter was highlighted by Hindustan Times, the local education department swung into action. The officials have now sought help from the state education department.

Block primary education officer (BPEO) Hans Raj said, “We are focusing on constructing a building for the school. At present, we need four classrooms for children at the school. We have sent plans and requirement to the state education department.”

“Work will start as soon as the state education department approves the plan and allots us a grant for constructing the building,” said Raj, adding that the department had also sough help from the community.