e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PAU scientist objects to varsity wanting profs to listen to Modi

PAU scientist objects to varsity wanting profs to listen to Modi

After refusing to receive a national award in Delhi earlier this month to express solidarity with the protesting farmers, principal soil chemist Varinderpal Singh has now written an open letter to university vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 14:50 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) principal soil chemist Varinderpal Singh has objected to the varsity, sending an email to teachers to attend a programme, online, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) principal soil chemist Varinderpal Singh has objected to the varsity, sending an email to teachers to attend a programme, online, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25(HT Photo)
         

At a time when the farmers and the Centre are locked in an impasse over the three laws, intellectuals are also lending support to farmers, in their own way. Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) principal soil chemist Varinderpal Singh has objected to the varsity, sending an email to teachers to attend a programme, online, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25. Modi was to address farmers and transfer money into their accounts. The varsity, incidentally, has been opposing the laws.

After refusing to receive a national award in Delhi earlier this month to express solidarity with the protesting farmers, he has now written an open letter to university vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon.

“Maximum registrations should also be organised at campuses of all universities/institutes/KVKs inviting farmers, scientists, students and other stakeholders. Viewing of the program telecast/webcast should be arranged. This should be considered as top priority and a report should be compiled,” the email that Trilochan Mohapatra, director general, Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), sent reads. Each individual had to click to the link with the mail,

Varinderpal said, “It is perhaps for the first time that attendance of students was made mandatory and even a report was compiled on this. The entire exercise has made my head hang in shame. Instead of listening to the lecture, as mute spectators authorities are duty-bound to highlight the flaws in the new laws.”

Varinderpal had refused an award that comprised Rs 2 lakh, a gold medal, and a citation. The video of his refusing to accept the award had gone viral. A few days later, the PAU V-C had submitted a report compiled by the economics department to the Punjab government, highlighting flaws in three farm laws. PAU additional director, communication, TS Riar said forwarding such communications on email was a routine matter.

tags
top news
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
Haryana home minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital
Haryana home minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital
Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
US ranks low in genome sequencing of samples to detect UK-like variant
US ranks low in genome sequencing of samples to detect UK-like variant
Kangana Ranaut back in Mumbai, Congress tweets reminder for anti-drugs agency
Kangana Ranaut back in Mumbai, Congress tweets reminder for anti-drugs agency
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In