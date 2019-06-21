Punjab power department headless as Navjot Sidhu yet to take charge

It is peak summer season when the demand for electricity is high. But the top man in Punjab’s power department — minister in-charge Navjot Singh Sidhu — is to be seen nowhere. Confusion over his taking charge of the department still persists.

In the cabinet reshuffle some two weeks ago, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had alloted power and new and renewable energy sources portfolio to Sidhu.

In rebellious mood since he was divested of the local government and tourism and cultural affairs departments, Sidhu now reportedly wants a better deal from the party high command.

Along with a cabinet berth in Punjab, Sidhu is said to be demanding the state Congress chief’s post. He is reportedly camping in Delhi to put forward his demand before the high command.

Sidhu came up with this demand after Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar submitted his resignation following his defeat to BJP candidate Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur in the Lok Sabha election .

The chief minister, however, wants Jakhar to continue as the party’s state unit head and has made it known to the Congress high command.

Sidhu has been criticising Amarinder Singh since the formation of the Congress government in March 2017, but his allegation of “a fixed match between Amrinder and Badals” during the Lok Sabha poll campaign was a cause of annoyance for the chief minister.

The CM then made up his mind to strip Sidhu of local bodies department, blaming him for the party’s “below par performance” in the urban areas in Lok Sabha elections.

As power minister, Sidhu is expected to oversee the day-to-day electricity supply, especially when the paddy sowing has begun and more than 14 lakh tubewells need eight hours of uninterrupted power supply to irrigation.

“We wait for him to take over the charge everyday. Despite our attempts to reach out to him, there’s no word from his side,” said a senior officer in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Paddy transplantation in Punjab began on June 13 and the demand for power witnessed a sudden jump of 1,907 megawatts, from 9,234 to 11,141 megawatts.

In Sidhu’s absence, the chief minister, along with principal secretary (power) A Venuprasad and PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director BS Sra, are monitoring the power supply position.

Congress in-charge for Punjab affairs Asha Kumari said Sidhu was not talking to anyone in the state. “It’s better if he’s given a responsibility in the organisation. He will get a first hand experience of managing party affairs. Also, it will be a test for Sidhu, who has issues with everyone,” she added.

