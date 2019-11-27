Punjab tops in donation of cadavers to PGI in five years

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:21 IST

In the last five years, the maximum cadaver donations for organ transplants to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have been received from Punjab.

According to the data maintained by Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, of the 156 donations received from 2015 to October 2019 by the institute, 64 were from Punjab, and 36 each were received from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

Eleven donations were received from Chandigarh. As many as five donations were received from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand, Assam, Bihar and Rajasthan.

According to officials, one of the reasons for maximum donations from Punjab is increased awareness within the community.

“The spirit of giving within the community can be one of the reasons for an increased number of cadaver donations but there are other factors involved as well. People accepting the idea of donating combined with the efforts transplant coordinators put in while families are grieving is commendable,” said ROTTO PGIMER nodal officer professor Vipin Koushal.

In the last 23 years, 203 cadavers have been received at the institute which has benefited 480 patients.

“As many as 393 kidneys, 74 livers, 15 hearts, 21 pancreases and two lungs have been transplanted so far,” officials said.

“But, there is a long way to go before reaching satisfactory donation levels. It is high time to start teaching our children the importance of organ donation and how it can benefit the needy,” Koushal said.

“ I have seen families of donors turning their gravest grief into ‘gift of life’ for terminally ill organ failure patients and ‘gift of sight’ for blind patients with the transplantation of liver, kidneys and cornea,” he added.

As per the stats, 71% cadavers donated were male.

Out of 156 donations received, only 44 were female. Data suggests that 28% cadavers from Punjab, 22% from Haryana and 30 % from Himachal Pradesh were female. In Chandigarh, it was 50%.

Maximum male cadavers donated to the institute were from the age group of 20 to 29, while female cadavers donated were in the age group of 40 to 49, officials said.

The maximum number of hospitals registered for organ and tissue transplantation in the northern region are based in Punjab, officials said.

“45 hospitals in Punjab, followed by 15 in Rajasthan and nine in Uttar Pradesh are registered for transplantation,’’ officials said.

In Haryana and Uttarakhand, there are six hospitals each, while there is only one registered hospital in both Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and

Kashmir.