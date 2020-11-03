Sero survey: Virus prevalence high in homemakers in Haryana

chandigarh

The second round of serological survey conducted by the Haryana health department has revealed that spread of coronavirus in the economically active population was in the range of 13.9% to 15.4%.

About 14.8% population was found infected in the second round of survey as against 8% two months ago. The virus transmission was found the highest in the 38-47 (3,387 blood samples) and 48-57 (2,715 samples) age groups at 15.6% and 15.4% respectively.

The survey was conducted to determine the extent of coronavirus spread and measure the proportion of population exposed to infection including asymptomatic individuals.

Director general health services, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Dr Usha Gupta said there was not much difference in the sero-positivity rate of active population in the state. Dr Gupta said it indicated that the virus spread was uniform among the active age groups.

While 14.8% women were found having Covid-19 antibodies during the serological survey, the number of housewives tested for antibodies constituted a majority 45% of the 16,512 persons tested. Also, 53% women participants as against 47% men were tested during the survey.

In terms of fatalities, housewives accounted for a higher 11% deaths. Dr Gupta said the probability of number of housewives being infected in big numbers indicated spread in households as well as exposure to vegetable vendors leading to infection.

High number of asymptomatic patients

The health authorities took 91% blood samples from people who did not have any comorbidity (an existing medical condition) for conducting the serological survey. “This indicates that the number of infected asymptomatic persons is sizeable. Since they did not have comorbidities, they did not develop any medical complication due to the virus infection,” a health official said.

As per the findings of the survey, 61% participants wore mask during outing or visits of outsiders to their homes. Majority of the participants in Gurugram, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Rewari, Jhajjar wore a mask when going out or during visits by the guests. However, the number of mask wearing individuals was comparatively lower in Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Faridabad, Nuh, and Fatehabad districts, the report said.

It also said that 61% participants were found to be following social distancing norms. People in Bhiwani, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Rewari maintained better social distancing in comparison to the Faridabad, Nuh and Fatehabad districts while going out.

Dr. Gupta said 720 samples were collected from each of the 22 districts covering both urban and rural population.A stratified multi-stage random sampling technique was used by selecting 12 rural and four urban clusters randomly for taking samples. “Blood samples were collected from selected individuals after taking written consent and then their sera were tested for immunoglobulin anti-bodies using ELISA test kit approved by ICMR,” she