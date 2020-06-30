e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Snatchers injure woman while fleeing with gold chain at Ludhiana

Snatchers injure woman while fleeing with gold chain at Ludhiana

The incident occurred at 6 am when the victim was out for a walk with three others

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Two men snatched a gold chain from a woman out for a morning walk in Ludhiana early on Tuesday.
Two men snatched a gold chain from a woman out for a morning walk in Ludhiana early on Tuesday.(HT Photo/For representation)
         

Two men on a motorcycle snatched a woman’s gold chain weighing 17.50 gram at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Nagar near Veer Palace on Chandigarh Road here on Tuesday morning.

Revti Devi (43) was also injured as the men pushed her while fleeing.

The incident took place at around 6am when Devi was out for a walk with three other women.

As they were walking towards Chandigarh Road the two men came close to them and while the pillion rider alighted the other took a U-turn, snatched Devi’s chain and pushed her.

The women raised an alarm and tried to run after the duo who fled the scene.

Later, Devi and her husband Gulzar Singh Gularia lodged a formal complaint.

SHO Jamalpur Harjinder Singh said the matter was being investigated and footage being taken from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the miscreants.

tags
top news
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
FCC designates China’s Huawei, ZTE as national security threats
FCC designates China’s Huawei, ZTE as national security threats
Villagers at Indo-Nepal border use Nepalese SIM cards to beat network blues
Villagers at Indo-Nepal border use Nepalese SIM cards to beat network blues
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In