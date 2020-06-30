Snatchers injure woman while fleeing with gold chain at Ludhiana

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:35 IST

Two men on a motorcycle snatched a woman’s gold chain weighing 17.50 gram at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Nagar near Veer Palace on Chandigarh Road here on Tuesday morning.

Revti Devi (43) was also injured as the men pushed her while fleeing.

The incident took place at around 6am when Devi was out for a walk with three other women.

As they were walking towards Chandigarh Road the two men came close to them and while the pillion rider alighted the other took a U-turn, snatched Devi’s chain and pushed her.

The women raised an alarm and tried to run after the duo who fled the scene.

Later, Devi and her husband Gulzar Singh Gularia lodged a formal complaint.

SHO Jamalpur Harjinder Singh said the matter was being investigated and footage being taken from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the miscreants.