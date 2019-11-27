Soon, pick banquet service providers at CITCO hotels

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:25 IST

Soon, you will be able to choose the vendors to provide tentage, DJ and catering services for events booked at Chandigarh Industrial Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) hotels.

The CITCO has recently floated the tender to provide all the banquet services at its hotels, Mountview, Shivalikview and Parkview, and other units.

After the tender, a panel of three agencies will provide tentage and lighting, video and music, florist, and snack stall services among others.

CITCO managing director Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu said the move aims to bring transparency in bookings and increase the profit of CITCO units. Earlier CITCO was earning nothing from the banquet halls except the booking amount. We are also giving the customers a choice to avail the other services, which will definitely give a boost to the business.”