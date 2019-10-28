State to seek help from NRIs, NGOs to upgrade schools: Singla

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:24 IST

The Punjab government will seek help from NRIs (non-resident Indians) and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to develop the infrastructure of over 19,000 government schools across state.

State education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the MLAs and sarpanches of Punjab villages will approach NRIs, social workers and private firms who wish to donate for the infrastructure development of government schools.

“The state’s financial conditions are not really good. But if NRIs, social workers and NGOs are willing to donate money for development of government schools, the situation can be different,” said Singla.

“We have introduced a flexible policy under which one block in each school will be named after the donor. The new policy will help upgrade 19,000 government schools buildings,” Singla added.

The state education minister was at Government Senior Secondary School for Girls in Sangrur to distribute smart class room kits to 100 government schools.

“We have distributed projectors and LEDs to 100 schools to develop smart class rooms. This will help students learn more effectively. Sports kits have also been given to 35 middle and high schools,” he added.

Commenting on the agitation of the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union and the ETT-TET Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Union, who are seeking jobs, the minister said that the matter will be resolved through dialogue by December.

