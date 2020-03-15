Student found dead at Mohali school: 5 days on, police register murder case

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:41 IST

Mohali Five days after a Class 11 student was found dead in the meritorious school hostel in Mohali, police have registered a case of murder against unknown people. The move comes after the 17-year-old victim’s mother threatened to commit suicide if those responsible for her child’s death were not booked for murder.

The boy belonging to Morinda was found hanging from the shower with his knees touching the floor in the hostel bathroom on March 9. The school management had claimed it to be suicide while parents alleged it was murder. Police had initially registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the school management, though no one was named specifically.

Now, police have added the murder charge under Section 302 of the IPC in the FIR, without naming anyone.

“We have started investigations into allegations of murder, as suspected by the family,” confirmed Harvinder Singh Virk, superintendent of police (SP, city), Mohali, on Saturday.

The police team was present at the school in Sector 70 the entire day on Saturday, scanning CCTV footage and recording statements of students as well as staff.

The boy had scored 92% in the Class 10 board examinations, after which he had cleared the entrance test of schools for meritorious students in Punjab and was admitted to the medical stream of the residential institute in Mohali six months back. The boy had allegedly complained to his family that a student was troubling him and had even beaten him up.

There were injury marks on his neck and chin, police had claimed, and preliminary autopsy report mentioned asphyxia (choking, which could be caused by either hanging or strangulation) as the cause of death.

“There were blood stains in my child’s hostel room and injuries on his body, but police failed to take note of these things initially,” alleged the boy’s father, who works as a driver. “With police initiating investigations into murder, we are now hopeful of getting justice.”

The Punjab education secretary has already constituted a four-member committee, comprising meritorious schools project director Maninder Singh Sarkaria, district education officers Gurpreet Kaur Dhaliwal and Himmat Singh, and Ludhiana meritorious school principal Col Amarjit Singh (retd), to probe the matter. Its report is expected in seven days.

The committee will be looking into lapses and insensitivity on part of the Mohali school staff besides delay in providing medical care to the student. It will also recommend changes, if required, to ensure such an incident is not repeated.