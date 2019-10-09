e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Those opposing Bharat Mata will go to jail: Shah warns Rahul

Says Congress and its leaders should think what ‘needs to be criticised and what not’; alleges party using the same language as Pakistan does

chandigarh Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:56 IST
Neeraj Mohan & Sunil Rahar
Neeraj Mohan & Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, KAITHAL
Union home minister Amit Shah being presented with a hookah during a rally at Meham town in Rohtak district on Wednesday.
Union home minister Amit Shah being presented with a hookah during a rally at Meham town in Rohtak district on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising ‘shastra pooja’ defence minister Rajnath Singh performed during Rafale fighter jet’s induction ceremony in France besides opposing abrogation of Article 370 and backing those “abusing Bharat Mata”.

Shah, who addressed rallies at Kaithal, Loharu and Meham segments in the poll-bound state ahead of the October 21 elections, warned the former Congress chief that he will be sent to jail if he opposed Bharat Mata. He asked the Congress and its leaders to first think what “needs to be criticised and what not”, claiming that when in opposition the BJP used to praise its “good decisions”.

“Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have decided to condemn every decision the Modi government takes in favour of the country. He may hurl any number of abuses at the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and me but if someone abuses Bharat Mata, he will be sent straight to jail,” he said at the Meham rally in Rohtak district.

At the rallies, the focus of his speeches was Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370, Pakistan, airstrikes, triple talaq, National Register for Citizens (NRC) and what he called the use of same language as Pakistan by the Congress.

“I want to ask what is the relationship between the Congress and Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi even supported those raising anti- national slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU),” he added.

Referring to Haryana as the “land of soldiers”, Shah said: “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi as to why he was opposing scrapping of Article 370. Why is he against uniting Jammu and Kashmir with the country for which several soldiers from Haryana sacrificed their lives?”

“I want to tell them that we are not in favour of two flags, two constitutions and two prime ministers for one country,” he told the crowd chanting slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.


‘Immigrants threat

to national security’

About the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Shah asked the crowd whether “ghuspethiye” (illegal immigrants) should be sent out of the country or not.

“For the past 70 years these immigrants were a threat to national security, but the Congress was opposing the NRC. I tell you today that before the 2024 general elections we will deport all the immigrants,” he added.

‘Hooda started graft, Chautala

promoted hooliganism’

Shah said former Congress chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda introduced corruption, while the jailed Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader OP Chautala promoted “goondagardi” (hooliganism).

“For years, power in the state was in the hands of the Chautalas and Hoodas. Jobs were on sale in the state during their rule and now one former chief minister is in jail for job scam. The BJP government under Manohar Lal Khattar has not only brought transparency in recruitments, but also ended corruption and hooliganism in Haryana,” he said.

Shah said Haryana was once infamous across the country for a skewed sex ratio. “But I am thankful to people of Haryana for successful implementation of the ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ and improving the sex ratio,” he claimed.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:56 IST

tags
top news
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
Oct 09, 2019 21:31 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Oct 09, 2019 22:01 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News