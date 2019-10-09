Those opposing Bharat Mata will go to jail: Shah warns Rahul

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:56 IST

Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising ‘shastra pooja’ defence minister Rajnath Singh performed during Rafale fighter jet’s induction ceremony in France besides opposing abrogation of Article 370 and backing those “abusing Bharat Mata”.

Shah, who addressed rallies at Kaithal, Loharu and Meham segments in the poll-bound state ahead of the October 21 elections, warned the former Congress chief that he will be sent to jail if he opposed Bharat Mata. He asked the Congress and its leaders to first think what “needs to be criticised and what not”, claiming that when in opposition the BJP used to praise its “good decisions”.

“Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have decided to condemn every decision the Modi government takes in favour of the country. He may hurl any number of abuses at the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and me but if someone abuses Bharat Mata, he will be sent straight to jail,” he said at the Meham rally in Rohtak district.

At the rallies, the focus of his speeches was Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370, Pakistan, airstrikes, triple talaq, National Register for Citizens (NRC) and what he called the use of same language as Pakistan by the Congress.

“I want to ask what is the relationship between the Congress and Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi even supported those raising anti- national slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU),” he added.

Referring to Haryana as the “land of soldiers”, Shah said: “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi as to why he was opposing scrapping of Article 370. Why is he against uniting Jammu and Kashmir with the country for which several soldiers from Haryana sacrificed their lives?”

“I want to tell them that we are not in favour of two flags, two constitutions and two prime ministers for one country,” he told the crowd chanting slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.



‘Immigrants threat

to national security’

About the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Shah asked the crowd whether “ghuspethiye” (illegal immigrants) should be sent out of the country or not.

“For the past 70 years these immigrants were a threat to national security, but the Congress was opposing the NRC. I tell you today that before the 2024 general elections we will deport all the immigrants,” he added.

‘Hooda started graft, Chautala

promoted hooliganism’

Shah said former Congress chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda introduced corruption, while the jailed Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader OP Chautala promoted “goondagardi” (hooliganism).

“For years, power in the state was in the hands of the Chautalas and Hoodas. Jobs were on sale in the state during their rule and now one former chief minister is in jail for job scam. The BJP government under Manohar Lal Khattar has not only brought transparency in recruitments, but also ended corruption and hooliganism in Haryana,” he said.

Shah said Haryana was once infamous across the country for a skewed sex ratio. “But I am thankful to people of Haryana for successful implementation of the ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ and improving the sex ratio,” he claimed.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:56 IST