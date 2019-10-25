Three held with 12 mobile phones in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:43 IST

Police arrested three youths for snatchings on Thursday late. The police also recovered 12 mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

The accused were identified as Surjit Singh alias Sunny alias Giani, 23, of Noorwala road of Basti Jodhewal, Shivam alias Kala, 23, of Chandar Nagar, and Manish Kumar alias Bihari, 19, of Anand Nagar of Haibowal.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said the trio was nabbed during a special checking in Kitchlu Nagar when they were roaming in the area on the motorcycle.

“The accused were planning to snatch women’s handbags owing to festive rush in the markets. The accused are drug addicts and peddlers who execute crimes to fund their addiction,” the ADCP said.

The ADCP said Surjit and Shivam are already facing trial in four cases including snatching, theft and liquor smuggling, while Munish had recently joined them and has no past criminal record.

Kitchlu Nagar police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdeep Singh Sandhu said the accused were bailed out of jail 25 days ago.

A case under Sections 379B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police station. The trio was produced before the court on Friday and remanded in one-day police custody.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:43 IST