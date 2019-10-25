e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Three held with 12 mobile phones in Ludhiana

The trio was nabbed during a special checking in Kitchlu Nagar when they were roaming in the area on the motorcycle

chandigarh Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Police arrested three youths for snatchings on Thursday late. The police also recovered 12 mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

The accused were identified as Surjit Singh alias Sunny alias Giani, 23, of Noorwala road of Basti Jodhewal, Shivam alias Kala, 23, of Chandar Nagar, and Manish Kumar alias Bihari, 19, of Anand Nagar of Haibowal.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said the trio was nabbed during a special checking in Kitchlu Nagar when they were roaming in the area on the motorcycle.

“The accused were planning to snatch women’s handbags owing to festive rush in the markets. The accused are drug addicts and peddlers who execute crimes to fund their addiction,” the ADCP said.

The ADCP said Surjit and Shivam are already facing trial in four cases including snatching, theft and liquor smuggling, while Munish had recently joined them and has no past criminal record.

Kitchlu Nagar police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdeep Singh Sandhu said the accused were bailed out of jail 25 days ago.

A case under Sections 379B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police station. The trio was produced before the court on Friday and remanded in one-day police custody.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:43 IST

tags
top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘We’re the single largest party, will form govt’: BJP Haryana in-charge
‘We’re the single largest party, will form govt’: BJP Haryana in-charge
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News