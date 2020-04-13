e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two curfew violators attack cops in Kotkapura, 1 held

Two curfew violators attack cops in Kotkapura, 1 held

One of the assailants opened fire at the policemen on being stopped for defying curfew

chandigarh Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Hours after armed Nihangs attacked cops and severed hand of an assistant sub-inspector in Patiala, two persons assaulted Punjab Police constables who were on curfew duty near Hari Nau railway crossing in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district on Saturday night.

One of the assailants also opened fire at the policemen on being stopped for defying curfew. The fire missed the target and the cops managed to nab Satpal Singh of Rishi Nagar in Kotkapura town, while Kanwarpal Singh of Kotkapura managed to flee from the spot after opening fire.

Superintendent of police Sewa Singh Malhi said that the police have registered a case against two persons. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused,” he added.

Constable Kewal Singh said in his statement that on Saturday night, he along with his colleague, was on curfew duty. “Around 10pm, we stopped two persons on two separate vehicles at a checkpost. Claiming that they were railways employees, they started arguing and also attacked us. Some passersby came to our rescue and the accused ran towards the railway track. They also pelted us with stones. We managed to nab Satpal, who was drunk, while Kanwarpal opened fire on us,” he said.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience of order promulgated by public servant), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered at the city police station, Kotkapura.

top news
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news