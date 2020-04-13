Two curfew violators attack cops in Kotkapura, 1 held

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:19 IST

Hours after armed Nihangs attacked cops and severed hand of an assistant sub-inspector in Patiala, two persons assaulted Punjab Police constables who were on curfew duty near Hari Nau railway crossing in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district on Saturday night.

One of the assailants also opened fire at the policemen on being stopped for defying curfew. The fire missed the target and the cops managed to nab Satpal Singh of Rishi Nagar in Kotkapura town, while Kanwarpal Singh of Kotkapura managed to flee from the spot after opening fire.

Superintendent of police Sewa Singh Malhi said that the police have registered a case against two persons. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused,” he added.

Constable Kewal Singh said in his statement that on Saturday night, he along with his colleague, was on curfew duty. “Around 10pm, we stopped two persons on two separate vehicles at a checkpost. Claiming that they were railways employees, they started arguing and also attacked us. Some passersby came to our rescue and the accused ran towards the railway track. They also pelted us with stones. We managed to nab Satpal, who was drunk, while Kanwarpal opened fire on us,” he said.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience of order promulgated by public servant), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered at the city police station, Kotkapura.