With 28 new cases, Haryana Covid tally reaches 675

chandigarh

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:11 IST

With 28 more positive cases, the Covid-19 count mounted to 675 in Haryana on Saturday. Among the new patients are 16 people from Gurugram, three from Sonepat and Rewari, two from Panchkula and Mahendergarh and one each from Panipat and Sirsa. Senior doctors said the fresh cases included three contacts of vegetable sellers, 12 of persons frequenting Delhi and a delivery boy.

In Sonepat, the new cases were of wife and son of an infected Delhi cop and a vegetable seller.

12 CASES REPORTED IN SONEPAT

Though the health department bulletin did not mention them, 12 new cases were reported from Sonepat, taking the district tally to 100. Sonepat civil surgeon BK Rajoura said the new patients included a 23-year-old youth of Memarpur village and a 63-year-old man suffering from cancer. “We are tracing the history of remaining 10 patients,” he added.

A truck driver, meanwhile, also tested positive at Dadri’s Jhojhu Kalan village. He used to visit Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi to bring vegetables. Dadri deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said they have declared the village as a containment zone. The health bulletin did not mention this case as well.

LABOURER FOUND INFECTED IN KAITHAL

A 23-year-old labourer was found infected in Kaithal. He used to work with a private company in Gurugram. He had gone to Kaithal three days ago to meet his uncle. Kaithal chief medical officer Rakesh Sehl said with two previous patients getting discharged, the district had only one coronavirus case.

MAN TESTS POSITIVE IN SIRSA

A 26-year-old man was tested positive in Sirsa, following which the health department started his contact tracing. Chief medical officer Surender Nain said the patient was undergoing treatment for last four days, where he could have possibly contracted the virus.

11 CURED, DISCHARGED

Meanwhile, 11 more people, including 10 from Jhajjar, were discharged after their treatment in the state on Saturday, taking the number of the cured patients to 290 on Saturday.