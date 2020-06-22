Woman kills her 2-year-old daughter in Kaithal

chandigarh

A 25-year-old woman was booked for allegedly killing her two-year-old daughter in Kakot village of Kaithal, police said on Sunday.

Surender Singh said his wife Rajkumari killed their elder daughter and fled the house on Saturday. She also took my younger daughter with her, he told the police. As per the complainant, he had married Rajkumari about five years ago.

Cops associated with the investigation said the father had buried her body before filing the complaint.

The police dug out the body and sent it postmortem examination.

Titram police station in-charge Raj Kumar said they have started an investigation.

An FIR was registered against the woman, a native of Patna, and a manhunt was launched to nab her, he added.