Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018: Congress ‘man-ifesto’ for Chhattisgarh played its game

Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018: A scion of the erstwhile Surguja royal family, Singhdeo, who served as leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, has considerable sway in about 14 seats in the Surguja –Jashpur region.

chattisgarh elections Updated: Dec 13, 2018 09:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Raipur
Congress party workers celebrate after the party leading in state assembly election of Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh.(HT File Photo)

TS Singhdeo is the man behind the Congress manifesto in Chhattisgarh. It is believed that the manifesto of the Congress clicked with the state’s electorate and was one of the important reasons behind the thumping majority the party won in the state. Singheo is one of the front-runners for the CM’s post.

A scion of the erstwhile Surguja royal family, Singhdeo, who served as leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, has considerable sway in about 14 seats in the Surguja –Jashpur region. It was to his credit that the Congress won all 14 seats in the region.

A two-time MLA, Singhdeo was elevated to the position of Congress legislative party leader after the party lost the 2013 Assembly polls. His political career started with the Municipal Council of Ambikapur of which he has twice been the chairman in 1983-88 and 1995-99. He was first elected to the Assembly in 2008 from the Surguja constituency. He was re-elected in 2013.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 09:38 IST

