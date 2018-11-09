Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Chhattisgarh, attacks PM on Rafale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address election meetings on Friday in Maoist infested Bastar region of poll-bound Chhattisgarh. The Congress president has already arrived in the state.

Assembly polls will be held in Chhattisgarh in two phases on Monday and November 20. In the first phase, 18 constituencies of eight Maoist-hit districts Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon will go to polls and the remaining 72 constituencies on November 20. The counting will be on December 11.

PM Modi will address a rally in Bastar district’s headquarters, Jagdalpur, while Gandhi will tour the state for two days during which he will address five rallies and hold a road show in chief minister Raman Singh’s constituency, Rajnandgaon.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 11:02 IST