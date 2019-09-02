1,000 litres of acid seized in searches across the city

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued fines amounting to nearly ₹7 lakh and seized over 1,000 litres of acid in about 100 searches conducted over the past 10 days in the national capital. Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev had directed the revenue department to conduct the searches under a special drive launched in the wake of increasing incidents of acids attacks in the city.

The chief secretary, while expressing concern over acid attacks during a meeting held on the issue on August 22, directed all departments to check the sale of acid and ensure rehabilitation of acid attack survivors, a statement issued by the government said.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders including Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), and Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), among others.

During the meeting, he directed the divisional commissioner and secretary (revenue) to constitute a joint team of the area subdivisional magistrate (SDMs), DCW representatives and Delhi Police personnel to conduct the operation.

“Joint teams will conduct daily searches and any place/shop found selling acid or not maintaining proper records regarding the sale of the substance shall be booked on the spot both by the SDM and the Delhi Police,” it said.

The teams have conducted over 100 searches and issued fines of nearly ₹7 lakh. Searches were conducted all over Delhi in over 24 subdivisions, the statement said.

“In one of the visits, the team seized over 240 litres from a small shop in Narela. In almost all shops, no records of acid stored in shops were maintained, which is in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines,” it said.

Also, the chief secretary said he was deeply disturbed with the prevalence of acid attacks in Delhi. “I believe an acid attack is one of the most painful traumas for any human being to undergo. I have directed all SDMs and police officers to have zero tolerance for the open sale of acid.”

DCW chief Maliwal said this is a major initiative and it will act as a deterrence for both shopkeepers as well as those seeking to purchase acid.

