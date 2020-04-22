e-paper
19 IT employees test positive

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:42 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Nineteen employees of an IT company in Navi Mumbai were tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday. All of them have been admitted to NMMC hospital in Vashi. The company, which provides online banking services, is located at Mahape MIDC. It was functioning with 111 employees. “The company had sent samples of 111 of its employees to a private lab for testing” said Annasaheb Misal, NMMC commissioner.

