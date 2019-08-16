31-year-old man involved in 65 cases nabbed from Ghaziabad

cities

The Delhi Police on Friday said they had arrested a 31-year-old man who was wanted in three cases of robbery and 65 other criminal cases.

The man carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. Police claimed that the suspect — as Dhananjay alias Barood from Mujaffarpur, Bihar — was involved in more than 65 criminal cases, like attempt to murder, dacoity, snatching, theft, arms act and assault in Delhi, in the past 13 years.

Police said Dhananjay was wanted in three cases of armed robberies reported from the areas of Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur in 2019 and from Badarpur in 2016 in Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) PS Kushwah said that on Tuesday they received information that Dhananjay would come to a place in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh around 8pm to meet one of his associates. “On this, our team laid a trap and as soon as the suspect was spotted, he was overpowered,” Kushwah said.

The DCP said that during interrogation, Dhananjay confessed to his involvement in three robberies. “He said that on January 8 this year he and his friends had intercepted a Maruti Ertiga car at Vikas Marg, near Geeta Colony, and robbed three occupants of their cash, ornaments, debit cards, valuable and other belongings at gunpoint. He also said that he again robbed one businessman from Laxmi Nagar near Lalita Park bus stand in February 2019. In 2016, he claimed he had robbed a motorcycle from Badarpur in Delhi. He was not arrested in any of these cases,” the officer said.

He further revealed that Dhanajay is involved in more than 65 criminal cases. “He has admitted to being involved in at least two attempts to murder, 30 dacoity and robberies, 12 snatchings five thefts, five cases of arms act and many other cases of assault, all in the past 13 years in Delhi, so far,” Kushwah said.

The DCP said that Dhananjay is associated with the notorious Shakeel-Satte criminal gang. “He was arrested in 39 cases of robberies and snatching with Shakeel in the year 2014. Shakeel was also arrested by Delhi Police two months ago. He is the brother of Satyaprakash alias Satte, a dreaded robber and extortionist who operated from east Delhi and was involved in more than 70 criminal cases,” the officer said

