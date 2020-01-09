‘40 per cent match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police

delhi

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:44 IST

The Delhi Police has said that there was “40 per cent match” in identifying the masked arsonists who attacked JNU teachers and students. The police submitted its report to the government on Wednesday, which is based on the facial recognition software it used to identify the culprits of Sunday’s violence.

“The matches have been handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the violence in JNU,” said officials who did not wish to be identified.

The recently acquired facial recognition system is meant to be primarily used for the tracking and tracing missing children and unidentified bodies.

“The police have indicated that there would be a breakthrough in the case soon,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Masked arsonists armed with sticks, rods and hammers entered the campus during a meeting between students and teachers on January 5 and severely beat up people. They also vandalised student quarters. More than 30 students, including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was injured in the incident.

In addition to the use of technology, the Delhi Police is also relying on the complaints from students. “The police have received around 40 complaints from students, many of who have identified those who were involved in the violence,” a second senior official who did not want to be named said.

Ghosh too has filed a complaint in which she has said, “When we (Me, Nikhil, Anjana Basith) were being taken to the hospital, the ambulance not allowed to exit the campus from the North Gate, which was totally blocked. Amongst the persons present there were 30-40 police persons including SHO of PS Vasant Kunj North Ritu Raj and also a number of goons and persons affiliated with ABVP from who I have recognised Omkar Srivastava.”

The violence was widely condemned across the country. Students, civil society members and actors supported and joined the protests against the violence.

The Delhi Police also came under criticism for letting arsonists enter JNU despite the presence of cops there. Under criticism, the government set-up a high-level an inquiry later that night.