74% seats filled in DU colleges but fewer admissions in reserved categories

Oct 21, 2020

New Delhi:

Fewer admissions have taken place in undergraduate seats reserved for the economically weaker sections (EWS) and scheduled tribe (ST) categories in Delhi University’s (DU) first two cut-off lists, according to data shared by the varsity.

Only 15% of seats reserved for EWS students in DU colleges were filled till Tuesday, while a slightly better 21% enrolment was recorded in the ST category.

Around 74% of the available 70,000 seats have already been filled in colleges in the two cut-off lists.

As many as 15,698 applicantsacross all categoriescompleted the admission process in 61 colleges (excluding St Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary) on the last day of admissions for the second list on Wednesday.

The number is likely to increase as around over 7,500 students, whose applications were approved by the colleges, can pay fees and confirm admissions till Friday night.

Around 35,500 students were admitted under the first cut-off list. This means, around 51,198 out of the 70,000 undergraduate seats available across DU colleges have been filled.

According to the reservation policy of India, 50% of the total seats are reserved for other backward classes (OBC) (27%), SCs (15%), and STs (7.5%) in government educational institutions and government jobs.

Last year, the Centre had also introduced a 10% EWS quota.

According to official data of actual admissions (students paying the fee after approval), of the available 7,000 EWS seats, only 1,055 had been filled till Tuesday. Around 85% seats are still vacant.

Similarly, of the available 5,250 seats for ST candidates, 1,103 have been filled. The situation is slightly better in the SC and OBC categories, with around 33% of seats having filled in each segment.

Hansraj Suman, chairperson of DU’ SC, ST, and OBC teachers’ association, said a major reason behind this is the very high cut-off for reserved category students.

“There is a marginal difference between general and EWS category students. The cut-offs for the SC, ST, and OBC categories are also high. The colleges should fix lower cut-offs for these categories to fill the seats,” he said.

Zero admissions had taken place in the ST and EWS categories in several courses in many colleges in the first list. For instance, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) college did not have any EWS admission in 12 out of the available 22 courses and no ST admission in 14 courses, shows data available on the college’s website

In Hansraj College, no EWS student enrolled in 12 out of 24 courses offered in the first list and no ST student took admission in at least 10 of these courses.

Several colleges witnessed minimal admissions in the EWS and ST categories in the second cut-off list.

For instance, Rajdhani college had no EWS admissions in 22 out of the 26 courses till Wednesday evening -- the last date to apply for the second cut-off -- and had only one across 26 courses in the ST category.

Rajdhani college principal Rajesh Giri said, “We will take care while setting the third cut-off and will focus on filling the vacant seats in these categories.”

Ramjas College had around 1,110 admissions by Wednesday. Of them, 590 were in the reserved categories -- 84 in ST and 19 in EWS. Principal Manoj Khanna said, “We have decent admissions in OBC, SC, and ST categories. In the upcoming cut-offs, we will focus on filling the EWS and remaining reserved seats.”

DU’s dean of admissions Shobha Bagai said, “The university will assess the situation after five cut-off lists and in case seats in reserved categories still remain vacant, it will conduct special drives to fill them.”

The third cut-off will be released on Saturday evening.