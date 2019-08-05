76-year-old jumps on Delhi metro tracks, dies

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:33 IST

A 76-year-old man on Monday died after he jumped in front of an incoming Metro train at east Delhi’s Welcome metro station.

Delhi Metro officials said he was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Services on the Red Line, connecting Rithala and New Bus Adda, was delayed for nearly 20 minutes till the body was removed from the tracks, officials said.

Metro officials said that around 6.35am on Monday, the man, who was spotted walking around the metro station in the CCTV footage, jumped onto the tracks and was run over by an incoming train.

Delhi Police officials said the man was a resident of Shahdara. He left a note for his family “taking full responsibility” for ending his life, officials.

“A PCR call was received at 7.13 am that a person had jumped on the tracks. On reaching the spot, the man wearing black pants and a white shirt was found crushed under a train at platform number 2,” a police official said.

The 76-year-old was taking medication for depression for the past four months, police said.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 21:28 IST