AAP may field some LS aspirants in the assembly polls

Jan 06, 2020

At least three of the seven Lok Sabha candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey – are likely to be fielded for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, scheduled on February 8, senior party functionaries said on Monday.

The party is currently in the last stage of reviewing performances of its MLAs and a list of potential candidates has been prepared. While five MLAs have quit the party, a few more are likely to be replaced, said a senior AAP leader.

Chadha, who is a chartered accountant by profession, is likely to contest either from south Delhi’s Kalkaji or central Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar, said a party functionary. Chadha had contested the Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi constituency.

He further said, Atishi, an Oxford graduate, might be fielded from one of the three constituencies – Laxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar or Jangpura. All three of them fall under the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat from where she had contested in the general elections.

Pandey, an engineer by profession, is likely to contest from Timarpur in North East Delhi – the Lok Sabha segment he had contested elections from earlier this year.

The AAP ticket from Karawal Nagar assembly constituency, the seat held by AAP rebel Kapil Mishra, is likely to be given to Durgesh Pathak. He is a member of the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee.

The name of Pathak, who has been associated with Kejriwal since the India Against Corruption movement days, was suggested by Kejriwal in a public meeting organised at his residence last year.

Prahlad Shawney, a four-time MLA for the Congress who recently joined the AAP, is likely to be fielded from Chandni Chowk, the assembly segment which had voted rebel MLA Alka Lamba to power in 2015, a senior AAP leader said.

The AAP had won 67 seats in the 2015 polls and the BJP had won three. The Congress, which had ruled Delhi for 15 years, did not win any seat.