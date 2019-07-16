Accident on road to KMP leads to two-hour-long traffic jam

Gurugram A 30-year-old farmer was critically injured after a speeding tractor ran over him in Iqbalpur village on Monday morning in Farukhnagar, about 23 kilometres from the city. Soon after, a group of villagers gathered at the spot to protest and demanded that a speed breaker be built at the spot immediately to check the rising number of accidents caused by speeding on the stretch. They also demanded installation of street lights. So far this month, four accidents have been reported from Iqbalpur village.

The protest resulted in a three-kilometre-long traffic jam on the road that connects Gurugram with Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Badli. It took two hours to clear the vehicular congestion, the police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the victim, Manoj Kumar, was trying to cross the main road around 9.30am. “An empty, speeding tractor, coming from Gurugram side, ran over Kumar. The driver applied brakes but by then one of the tyres had rolled over Kumar’s abdomen, which cut open,” villager Ram Kumar said.

The passersby informed the police and called an ambulance. Kumar was rushed to a private hospital where his condition was reported to be critical, the police said.

The police said the driver was arrested from the spot and the vehicle was impounded. The police have said they will register a case once the victim’s statement is recorded.

A team of 15 police personnel reached the spot to control the situation and requested villagers to call off the protest, but it took almost an hour to convince the agitated crowd. Meanwhile, vehicles were diverted to a carriageway on the other side of the road, which resulted in a two-hour-long snarl.

Deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) Rajesh Kumar said, “We have installed barricades at the spot and have requested the authorities to construct a speed breaker at the earliest. Also, we have deployed three constables on the stretch to keep a check on speeding vehicles.”

The Gurugram-Farukhnagar Road witnesses heavy traffic as it serves as a link to Jhajjar, Rohtak and Badli, among other neighbouring areas from where a large number of people come to Gurugram for work.

Villagers said they have to risk their lives every day to get to the main Gurugram road by crossing the busy connecting road where the accident took place. “With no speed breaker on the road, it is a nightmare. We will intensify our agitation if our demands are not fulfilled soon,” another villager from Iqbalpur, Ramesh Kumar, said.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 23:35 IST