e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Cities / Action against illegal petha-making factory

Action against illegal petha-making factory

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:46 IST

Hindustantimes
         

AGRA The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Agra took action against a factory for making ‘petha’ illegally in unhygienic conditions. Samples of ‘petha’ and sugar were collected from the spot and the team destroyed 800 kg of petha wrapped in newspapers, said officials.

A penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the factory owner for flouting orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The FSDA team had carried out a raid at the ‘petha’ factory in Telipada locality in Lohamandi on Tuesday. They found that hygiene norms were not being followed and two wooden boilers were used to make ‘petha’.

The team was led by assistant food commissioner Ajay Jaiswal, designated officer, FSDA (Agra) Manoj Kumar Verma and other officials.

“We found that there were about 50 workers in the factory making ‘petha’. But the premises was not clean and no norms of hygiene were being followed by the factory owner,” said Verma.

“We asked the factory owner to produce the licence, but he was unable to do so and was running the factory illegally. Two wooden boilers were found for making ‘petha’,” he added.

“We also confiscated 19 sacks (50 kg each) of sugar and collected samples of ‘petha’ from the factory,” he added. -Yogesh Dubey

top news
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities