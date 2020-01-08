Action against illegal petha-making factory

cities

AGRA The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Agra took action against a factory for making ‘petha’ illegally in unhygienic conditions. Samples of ‘petha’ and sugar were collected from the spot and the team destroyed 800 kg of petha wrapped in newspapers, said officials.

A penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the factory owner for flouting orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The FSDA team had carried out a raid at the ‘petha’ factory in Telipada locality in Lohamandi on Tuesday. They found that hygiene norms were not being followed and two wooden boilers were used to make ‘petha’.

The team was led by assistant food commissioner Ajay Jaiswal, designated officer, FSDA (Agra) Manoj Kumar Verma and other officials.

“We found that there were about 50 workers in the factory making ‘petha’. But the premises was not clean and no norms of hygiene were being followed by the factory owner,” said Verma.

“We asked the factory owner to produce the licence, but he was unable to do so and was running the factory illegally. Two wooden boilers were found for making ‘petha’,” he added.

“We also confiscated 19 sacks (50 kg each) of sugar and collected samples of ‘petha’ from the factory,” he added. -Yogesh Dubey