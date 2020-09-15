Auto driver, phone repairman arrested for robberies in Delhi

cities

Delhi police have arrested an autorickshaw driver and a mobile phone repairman for their alleged involvement in more than 15 recent robberies in Delhi and recovered two countrymade pistols from them.

Police identified the two men as 28-year-old Mursleen alias Sameer Faheem and his associate Irshad, 32. While Faheem used to drive an autorickshaw before he took to crime, Irshad worked at a mobile repair shop.

Police said Faheem has admitted his involvement in at least 15 cases of robbery and snatching. Irshad is involved in more than 20 previous cases.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said on September 11 his team got information that a man wanted in several cases of robbery and snatching would come to meet his associate near Nanaksar Gurudwara.

“Around 3.50 pm when the suspect was spotted, he was intercepted and overpowered. A countrymade gun with two live cartridges was recovered from him and he was identified as Faheem. He was arrested,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, Faheem said he had procured the weapon from one Jameel, who is a distant relative of his friend Irshad. “He said he is involved in many cases of robberies and snatching in Delhi along with his associates Sariq, Irshad and Mukul. As Sariq and Mukul had already been arrested in Seelampur recently, on Mursleen’s information, a police team travelled to Etah in Uttar Pradesh and arrested Irshad,” the DCP said.

A countrymade pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. Irshad allegedly told police he is involved in 12 recent cases of robbery in Delhi with his associates.

With the arrest, police claimed to have solved four robbery cases, the officer said.