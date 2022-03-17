10 lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway delayed further, to be ready by year-end

The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, which was expected to open in May this year has missed another deadline. C C Patil, Minister of Public Works, stated in the Legislative Council that the progress of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway work is going on at a fast pace and the plan is to complete the work by December 2022.

He added, a committee will be formed to inspect the quality of the underpass and service roads on this stretch. This committee would be formed to inspect the quality of the underpass and service roads along this stretch.

According to the minister, the 56.20 km (package 1) from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta is expected to be completed by May, and the 61.104 km (package 2) from Nidaghatta to Mysuru is expected to be completed in September.

After the work on the stretch is completed, the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru is expected to be reduced from 180 minutes to 90 minutes, resolving connectivity issues.

The project was first announced in 2014, with work set to begin in 2018 and be completed in 30 months by 2020.