2 more arrested for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Bengaluru

Two more persons in Bengaluru were arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to sell oxygen cylinders in the black market at a time when the shortage of the life-saving gas to treat severe Covid-19 cases remains a major concern, said a senior police officer.

“2 accused arrested by CCB (city crime branch) in Sheshadripuram & Byatarayanpura involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders. 5 cylinders seized..Plz share info on any such activities,” Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner (Crime) said in a post on Twitter.

Despite the number of daily Covid-19 infections witnessing a decline in Bengaluru, the demand for oxygenated beds remains high with people struggling to find beds. Karnataka requires at least 1200 MT (metric tonne) of oxygen to cater to its ailing population and is dependent on the centre to fulfil this requirement.

However, according to the data shared by Munish Moudgil, the officer in charge of Oxygen supplies in Karnataka, all 30 districts including Bengaluru saw a consumption of 834.84 MT (731.29 kilo litres) of oxygen on May 19 which increased to 858.02 MT (751.59 kilo litre) on May 20.

Karnataka is among the seven states that cumulatively account for 66.88 % of India's total active cases and it reported 31,183 fresh cases and 451 deaths on Saturday. The explosion of the second wave of the pandemic has created a shortage of oxygen cylinders, oxygenated and ICU beds apart from life saving medicines such as Remdesivir. The state government has now put in place a SMS-based Remdesivir allocation and information system, aimed at curbing its black marketing and misuse.

According to the South Western Railway authorities, the ninth oxygen express reached Bengaluru on Sunday morning carrying six cryogenic containers of liquid medical oxygen measuring 20 MT each. The Union railways minister said the railways had supplied around 1,000 MT of oxygen to the state so far.

“#OxygenExpress continues to provide relief to Covid-19 patients, delivered more than 15,000 MT of medical oxygen across Flag of India. Around 1,000 MT oxygen relief supplied to Karnataka to continue helping the people in the State,” Piyush Goyal tweeted on Sunday.

A statement by South Western Railway authorities said Karnataka has received 1062.14 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen by rail. “Indian Railways has so far run 224 Oxygen Expresses and transported nearly 14,500 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in 884 tankers to all over the country to assist state governments in their fight against Covid -19,” it said.