9 lakh for sleeping? This Bengaluru woman wins 'Sleep Champion' title and cash prize

Saishwari Patil, an investment banker, recently became the ‘Sleep Champion’ and won ₹9 lakh in the third season of Wakefit's innovative sleep internship program, a start-up initiative from Bengaluru focused on the value of quality sleep.

Saishwari was one of the 12 selected 'sleep interns' in a program tailored for individuals who value rest but often find it challenging to make time for it, according to The Hindu.

Internship ‘sleep standards’

All participants in the program were required to sleep a minimum of eight to nine hours each night and take 20-minute power naps during the day to adhere to the internship's strict sleep standards.

Participants were provided with premium mattresses and contactless sleep trackers to monitor and improve their sleep patterns. In addition, interns attended regular workshops led by experienced sleep mentors, designed to enhance their sleep habits and boost their chances of winning the prestigious ‘Sleep Champion’ title.

Saishwari, who was crowned the ‘Sleep Champion’ in Wakefit's Season 3 sleep internship, expressed her gratitude on social media, saying she was incredibly thankful for having the "greatest job stint."

Applications for Season 4 of the sleep internship are now open, offering selected interns a guaranteed stipend of ₹1 lakh. Additionally, there’s an opportunity to earn up to ₹10 lakh by becoming the Sleep Champion.

Qualifications for internship

A graduate in perfect pillow usage– not for talks & fights but strictly for sleep. A master-degree holder in coming up with an excuse to snooze. Past experience of sleeping during team huddles, traffic, movies, and matches. Proven history of saying no to weekend plans to sleep.

