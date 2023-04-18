After husband being denied ticket from the BJP, Manjula Limbavali files her nomination

After much suspense, the BJP has revealed its candidate from Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura constituency. The party denied a ticket for the sitting MLA Aravind Limbavali but has chosen his wife Manjula Limbavali from the Mahadevapura constituency. After husband being denied ticket, Manjula Limbavali files her nomination

Manjula, who will be the face of BJP in Mahadevapura filed her nomination on Tuesday. Her husband Aravind Limbavali was also seen along with his wife. He wrote, “Today, my wife Mrs. Manjula Aravind Limbavali participated in the nomination rally at K. R. Puram as she is contesting in the assembly election-2023 as a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party at Mahadevapura assembly constituency.”

The ruling BJP faced sharp criticism when the Mahadevapura area faced severe floods after heavy rains in 2022. The BJP did not reveal the candidate for Mahadevapura constituency in the first two lists, leaving space for speculations about the new candidate. However, BJP has chosen the wife of current MLA Aravind Limbavali for this seat.

There were also rumors about Limbavali joining the Congress party but he denied the reports. He said that he would not distance himself from the party and said that he would sue those who spread false information.

The assembly polls in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.