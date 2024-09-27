AI-powered cameras to detect 13 types of violations in Bengaluru traffic: Report

Bengaluru police are gearing up to enhance their Artificial Intelligence driven vigilance on roads, to monitor the rampant violations across the city. AI will now monitor 13 types of violations and fine the motorists, said a report in Money Control. A total of 330 AI based cameras are on duty in Bengaluru at 90 key junctions monitoring vehicles round the clock.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the report, the AI-based cameras in Bengaluru are used to detect over speeding, using mobile phones while riding, not wearing helmets and seat belts, crossing the red light, stop line violations and triple ride on two wheelers. These cameras will now also detect six additional violations that include illegal number plates, wrong-side driving, overloading of goods vehicles, damaged or broken mirrors and illegal parking.

The deployment of AI in traffic management is expected to increase the number of cases booked in the tech capital. In 2023 alone, Bengaluru Traffic Police reportedly booked 89.9 lakh cases and collected almost ₹190 crore in fines. A total of 330 AI based cameras are on duty in Bengaluru at 90 key junctions monitoring vehicles round the clock.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway also has 60 cameras installed to detect speeding of vehicles. These cameras will spot vehicles travelling at higher speeds than the permissible limits and automatically generate traffic challans.

Within two weeks of installation, these cameras booked approximately 12,000 cases for multiple violations by commuters. The challans will be directly sent to the mobiles of vehicle owners, and police warned commuters to follow all traffic rules while driving on this first expressway in south India.