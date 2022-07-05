All educational institutions in coastal Karnataka to remain shut tomorrow due to rains
The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi have declared holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday in view of continuing rains in the coastal region.
DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao declared holidays in the districts. Educational institutions remained closed in the two districts on Tuesday also as per an earlier order.
The meteorological department has declared an orange alert in DK for the next two days.
Udupi DC also declared that all private and government colleges and schools in the district will remain closed in the district on Wednesday.
The incessant rains in the two coastal districts have resulted in landslides and damage to houses. Sea erosion was reported in many parts including Ullal in DK and Kundapur and Maravanthe beaches in Udupi district. Roads are flooded with rain water causing traffic disruption at several places.
-
Compulsory retirement: Uttar Pradesh government departments asked to screen employees in 50+ age group
In a bid to improve efficiency, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked all its departments to screen employees in 50-year plus age group for compulsory retirement by the end of July. “I have been directed to say that all the establishment controlling officers working under you should complete the screening of the personnel by July 31,” said Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra in an order dated July 5. The state government had undertaken similar exercises in the past, too.
-
Pargaon Dungi villages flooded for fifth consecutive year due to rains
The Pargaon-Dungi villages located on the outskirts of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport site have, for the fifth consecutive year, been flooded following incessant rains in the region. The villagers blame land filling at the airport site and lament that despite CIDCO's claims of pre-monsoon measures being taken every year, there is little change on the ground during the monsoon.
-
Labourer kidnaps employer’s son over non-payment of wages; arrested by Panvel police
A 35-year-old labourer kidnapped his employer's 11-year-old son for non-payment of his wages of ₹8,000. After kidnapping the boy, the accused, Saibuddin Alam, demanded a ransom of ₹30,000 from his employer. The Panvel City police rescued the boy from Bhiwandi with the help of Narpoli Police and arrested Alam. The complainant, Sahidul Sajjad Ali Rehman transferred ₹4,000 to an account number that Alam provided. Rehman then approached Panvel City police station and registered an FIR.
-
Wanted by police in acid attack case ends life in hotel room
A man who was facing charges in an acid attack case ended Kumar's life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a hotel near the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Avinash Kumar alias Kali, 50, of Dayalpur village. A case under Section 326 of IPC had been lodged against him on June 22.
-
New approach road to Nerul Jetty developing cracks, claim residents
Cracks on the newly-built yet-to-be-commissioned approach road leading to the ₹111Cr Nerul Jetty have raised doubts on the quality of construction work done by the CIDCO. The 650m flyover is still not operational. However, the area is frequented by morning walkers who observed these cracks. CIDCO, however, said the cracks were not a major concern. Private structural consultants, however, differ with CIDCO and have expressed concern after seeing photographs taken just three days apart.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics