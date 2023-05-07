Amit Shah holds roadshow in Karnataka's Belagavi

With days to go before the polling in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a mega roadshow in the Belagavi South constituency. Union minister Amit Shah

A huge crowd of BJP supporters surrounded Amit Shah's vehicle and escorted the procession. Shah waved and greeted the crowd lined up on both sides of the road to welcome him.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in the city, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd lining up both sides of the route on the road.

Standing on a vehicle bedecked with flowers, PM Modi greeted the crowd gathered on both sides of the roads and on nearby buildings and raising lusty chants of "Modi, Modi".

PM started his roadshow from the Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road and culminated at Trinity Circle.

A nearly 10-kilometre-long roadshow in Bengaluru for the second straight day is expected to boost the BJP's poll prospects on the last leg of the campaign for the single-phased elections on May 10.

The huge crowds, which lined the streets to catch a glimpse of PM Modi, were also pictured playing musical instruments, including drums.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

Campaigning for the 10 May elections in Karnataka is at its peak with multiple rallies, public meetings and interactions across the state.