Amit Shah to visit Bengaluru today; likely to address 'unrest' in party
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bengaluru on Wednesday evening to attend a conference. The Union minister is also likely to hold talks with BJP functionaries of the state amid tensions over the recent murders in Dakshina Kannada district.
Union home minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bengaluru on Wednesday night to attend a conference of the ministry of culture and the Confederation of the Indian Industries (CII) conference, ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’. He will fly from Delhi to Bengaluru in the evening, reports said.
According to his itinerary, he is set to participate in the conference on Thursday at around 11 am and fly back to Delhi at around 2.30 pm. According to PTI, Shah is also likely to hold talks with state BJP leaders amid the tensions surrounding the back-to-back murders in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district, which has led to mass resignations from BJP workers, who had raised slogans of "We want justice".
BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death with lethal weapons by bikers in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada a week ago, which was followed by the killing of another youth, Mohammed Fazil. Masood, an 18-year-old, was also murdered in Bellare before Nettaru's death.
These back-to-back murders have led people to find a link between cases, which has put increased pressure on the police to nab the culprits at the earliest.
Shobha Karandlaje, Union minister of state for agriculture & farmers' welfare, met Shah on Tuesday, appealing to him to expand the NIA office in Bengaluru in the wake of the recent murders.
“Met HM Sri @AmitShah Ji & expressed gratitude for assigning Praveen Nettaru’s murder case to NIA. Appealed him to augment the NIA office in Bengaluru in light of the fanatical activities observed in the areas bordering Kerala. This reinforcement will pre-empt radicalism,” she shared on Twitter.
The murders had sparked outrage in coastal Karnataka, with tensions running high in some areas and the authorities were forced to ban large gatherings in Puttur with heavy security deployed. The incidents triggered widespread protests with some instances of stone-pelting and lathi charge by police.
ED attaches ₹415 crore assets of 2 builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash Bhosale in DHFL-Yes Bank case
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 400 crore linked to builders, Sanjay Chhabria and Avinash Bhosale in connection with the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited-Yes Bank fraud case. Private developer Sanjay Chhabria of the Radius Group, and Avinash Bhosale, the promoter of the Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd and father-in-law of former Congress minister Vishwajit Kadam, were arrested by ED in the case on June 7 and June 28, respectively.
Kuldeep Bishnoi quits as Congress MLA from Haryana assembly, set to join BJP
The Haryana Congress rebel MLA from Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi, resigned from the assembly on Wednesday, a day before he is set to join the BJP. Also read: Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday Accompanied with his wife Renuka, 53-year-old Bishnoi met Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh and handed over his resignation, paving the way for the Adampur byelection.
Cong's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, may join BJP tomorrow
Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Wednesday resigned from the Haryana Assembly. Bishnoi submitted his resignation to Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta. He is expected to join the ruling BJP on Thursday. Kuldeep after quitting as MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana also challenged Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest and win the seat vacated by him. Notably, his resignation will necessitate a bypoll from the Adampur seat in Hisar district.
Bollywood director’s phone snatched from Delhi’s Connaught Place
A Bollywood director became the latest victim of phone snatching after bike-borne thieves mugged him in the inner circle of Cannaught Place in Delhi on Monday night while he was booking a cab. The complainant, identified as Yogesh Ishwar Dhabuwala, told the police that he was standing at the edge of the street around 10:20 pm and was about to book a cab when two men came on a bike and snatched his phone.
Siddaramaiah's birthday bash leads to traffic congestion for miles in Davanagere
The Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic for miles on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah celebrated Siddaramaiah's' 75th birthday with thousands of loyalists coming on the streets. The party's national leader Rahul Gandhi is reportedly on a visit to Karnataka to attend the party's political affairs committee meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming 2023 assembly polls. Siddaramaiah served as Karnataka's CM from 2013 to 2018.
