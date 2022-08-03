Amit Shah to visit Bengaluru today; likely to address 'unrest' in party

Union home minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bengaluru on Wednesday night to attend a conference of the ministry of culture and the Confederation of the Indian Industries (CII) conference, ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’. He will fly from Delhi to Bengaluru in the evening, reports said.

According to his itinerary, he is set to participate in the conference on Thursday at around 11 am and fly back to Delhi at around 2.30 pm. According to PTI, Shah is also likely to hold talks with state BJP leaders amid the tensions surrounding the back-to-back murders in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district, which has led to mass resignations from BJP workers, who had raised slogans of "We want justice".

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death with lethal weapons by bikers in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada a week ago, which was followed by the killing of another youth, Mohammed Fazil. Masood, an 18-year-old, was also murdered in Bellare before Nettaru's death.

These back-to-back murders have led people to find a link between cases, which has put increased pressure on the police to nab the culprits at the earliest.

Shobha Karandlaje, Union minister of state for agriculture & farmers' welfare, met Shah on Tuesday, appealing to him to expand the NIA office in Bengaluru in the wake of the recent murders.

“Met HM Sri @AmitShah Ji & expressed gratitude for assigning Praveen Nettaru’s murder case to NIA. Appealed him to augment the NIA office in Bengaluru in light of the fanatical activities observed in the areas bordering Kerala. This reinforcement will pre-empt radicalism,” she shared on Twitter.

The murders had sparked outrage in coastal Karnataka, with tensions running high in some areas and the authorities were forced to ban large gatherings in Puttur with heavy security deployed. The incidents triggered widespread protests with some instances of stone-pelting and lathi charge by police.