Another pothole-related accident in Bengaluru, man in coma: Report

The pothole-related accidents in Bengaluru continue as another 36-year-old man is battling for his life at a private hospital in the city, reported Deccan Herald. The wife of the injured person alleged that a pothole in the middle of the road in Bengaluru’s Jalahalli area is the reason for the accident.

The report claimed that 36-year-old Sandeep was riding a scooter near Gangamma circle in Jalahalli area on Tuesday night and lost balance due to a pothole on the road. He sustained several head injuries and was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. As of Saturday, Sandeep remained in a coma and is being observed by the doctors.

It is also reported that the Jalahalli traffic police filed a complaint of rash driving and negligence against Sandeep. However, his wife on Saturday told reporters that the accident was caused due to potholes on the road and police did not mention it in the complaint.

In a similar incident in October, a biker who was travelling on Yelahanka road died after he was hit by a car that overturned due to a pothole. In the same month, a 50-year-old woman who was commuting on a scooter was run over by a bus when she tried to manoeuvre a pothole in Rajajinagar in the same month. She died later at the hospital.

Many such incidents led to public anger and people registered multiple protests for better roads in Bengaluru. On Diwali, some residents of the city protested against the bad condition of Bengaluru roads by bursting crackers.

