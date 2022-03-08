Anti-conversion Bill to be tabled at upcoming Karnataka Assembly session

With elections approaching, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government plans to introduce the controversial Anti-Conversion Bill in the Karnataka Assembly session, which resumes on Monday. The bill is expected to be tabled in the final leg of the current session. The Budget Session, which began on March 4, will continue till March 30.

The Anti-Conversion Bill, which was delayed and passed in the state Legislature Assembly, has yet to be introduced in the Legislative Council. Despite this, the BJP attempted to introduce it on the last day of the winter session in Belagavi, despite the opposition's strong criticism for introducing the bill in the board without first inviting it on the plan. The meeting came to an end after witnessing an extreme emotional drama.

The government had planned to pass the Bill during the February session, but the plan was scrapped after the Congress staged a day-night protest in the middle of the session, demanding the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa for his remarks about hoisting the saffron flag on the Red Fort.

The BJP government, on the other hand, is prepared to present and pass the Bill in the council this time. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and JD(S) are preparing to launch a scathing attack on the government during the state Assembly's Budget debate.

The Congress, which completed the Mekedatu Padayatra, claims that it forced the BJP to allocate ₹1,000 crore for the reservoir's construction. The opposition party is requesting that the BJP set aside ₹5,000 crore for the project. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who presented his first Budget, is expected to face a litmus test in the assembly in the election year.

Along with ensuring the path to an anti-conversion bill that prohibits conversion of one's religion through 'misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or marriage,' chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has continued to push his party's Hindutva agenda in the state budget by giving priority to Hindu temples, protecting cows, and providing cash assistance to pilgrims.