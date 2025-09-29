Bajpe man booked for repeated sexual harassment, threats to young woman

Bengaluru: Police in Mangaluru have registered a case against Samit Raj also known as Samit Raj Dharegudde, a district-level leader of the Hindu Jagrana Vedike, for allegedly sexually harassing a young woman aged 22, coercing her into sending nude photos, and issuing threats of murder. The police have launched an investigation following the victim's complaint, and registered a case under various sections. (For representation)

ALSO READ | Last‑minute Durga pandal hopping and Dandiya nights: Top spots to visit in Bengaluru

According to the complaint, the victim’s brother had suffered an accident in 2023 and was admitted to Vinay Hospital in Mangaluru. During this period, a person had provided Samit Raj with the victim’s contact, claiming he was close to an MLA. Following this, Samit Raj allegedly began contacting the young woman under the pretext of concern, frequently calling her and speaking in a friendly manner. He reportedly professed his love and promised marriage, which alarmed the victim.

ALSO READ | BJP's BY Vijayendra slams Cong govt over alleged 50% bribery in contractor payments in Karnataka

The harassment escalated despite the victim’s resistance. She later involved her mother, who made it clear that her daughter would not be married at a young age. Undeterred, Samit Raj allegedly continued calling, showing up near her college and home, pressuring her to engage in conversations against her will.

“Followed by complaint of victim we have registered a case against accused under IPC section U/s 354(A) (Sexual harassment of woman), 504 (Intentional insult provoking offense), 506 (Criminal intimidation) on Saturday,” Bajpe police inspector M Sandeep told HT. “The incident occurred two years ago and we launched investigation,” he added.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru traffic advisory: Navratri festivities, road work to cause congestion in these key areas

On March 23, 2023, while the victim was returning home from college, the accused reportedly picked her up in his car and took her to an isolated area near Bajpe airport. There, he allegedly tried to undress her and commit sexual assault. During the incident, he reportedly held her mouth to silence her and issued threats of murder. The victim claimed that, under duress, she was forced to send him nude photos after he threatened to post obscene images of her on social media.

The victim also alleged that the accused used his position and influence to intimidate her, claiming ties with local politicians and asserting that his organizational backing made him untouchable by law enforcement.