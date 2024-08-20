 Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.42 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024 | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.42 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on August 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 20, 2024, is 27.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.42 °C and 29.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.53 °C and 27.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 21, 2024 26.54 °C Moderate rain
August 22, 2024 26.83 °C Moderate rain
August 23, 2024 25.03 °C Light rain
August 24, 2024 25.74 °C Light rain
August 25, 2024 21.46 °C Light rain
August 26, 2024 22.82 °C Light rain
August 27, 2024 24.21 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bangalore weather update on August 20, 2024
Bangalore weather update on August 20, 2024

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.42 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On