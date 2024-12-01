Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.55 °C, check weather forecast for December 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 2, 2024 25.41 °C Overcast clouds December 3, 2024 21.1 °C Heavy intensity rain December 4, 2024 20.77 °C Light rain December 5, 2024 23.93 °C Light rain December 6, 2024 24.91 °C Light rain December 7, 2024 25.11 °C Broken clouds December 8, 2024 25.11 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.81 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.97 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 26.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.04 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.98 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 1, 2024, is 22.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.55 °C and 22.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.3 °C and 26.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

